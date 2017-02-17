'No burn statement' issued for Cape Girardeau Co., MO

In our busy day to day lives, we sometimes forget to look around. We forget that the small things can make the difference in a person's life.
Come out on June 10 for the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour. You will have the opportunity to bicycle through four states in seven days while traveling the New Madrid earthquake fault line and visit the former home of Ernest Hemingway.
Missouri fire fighters were lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City. On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A teen has been charged after a crash in Graves County, Kentucky that resulted in minor injuries. According to the Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, on Sunday May 21 at 11:27 a.m. a Deputy was dispatched to the intersection of KY 339S and KY 58W, for the report of a crash with injuries.
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The manager of the harbor said California sea lions are likely in their migratory and looking for handouts. When people hand food to the animals, he said, “That’s unfortunately what can happen.”
