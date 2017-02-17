'No burn statement' issued for Cape Girardeau Co., MO

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, Rural Fire Districts and Emergency Management issued a "no burn statement" on Friday, February 17.

This is due to extremely dry conditions without a significant amount of rain in the forecast.

All Cape Girardeau County residents should refrain from burning outdoors.

Authorities say any wind, no matter how light, can cause a fire to quickly become out of control.

It is highly recommended that burning should be halted until conditions improve.

Fire officials in southern Illinois are also warning residents to be careful in the dry conditions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.