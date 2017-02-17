'No burn statement' issued for Cape Girardeau Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Stock image/Raycom Media) (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, Rural Fire Districts and Emergency Management issued a "no burn statement" on Friday, February 17.

This is due to extremely dry conditions without a significant amount of rain in the forecast.

All Cape Girardeau County residents should refrain from burning outdoors.

Authorities say any wind, no matter how light, can cause a fire to quickly become out of control.

It is highly recommended that burning should be halted until conditions improve.

Fire officials in southern Illinois are also warning residents to be careful in the dry conditions.

