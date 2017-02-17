EB Rte. 13 back open after 3-car crash in Williamson Co., IL

Eastbound Route 13 is back open after it was down to one lane following after a three-car crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Friday, February 17.

This is just west of Red Co Road.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. It was a rear-end collision involving three vehicles.

There was major damage to the vehicles.

At least two passengers were taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say charges are pending and alcohol was not involved.

