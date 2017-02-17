2 adults, 3 children injured in Butler Co., MO crash

Two adults and three children were injured in a crash on MO 51 at around 3:12 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 in Butler County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Elizabeth M. Powell-Hager, of Broseley, was driving a 1993 Mercury Topaz on MO 51 at County Road 663 when the vehicle went off the road, hit a utility pole and a county road sign before overturning.

Elizabeth Powell-Hager; her adult passenger, 25-year-old Donald Powell-Hager; and three children ages two, three and seven were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

