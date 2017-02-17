Mat Kaplan to host eclipse events at SIU

Planetary Radio host and producer, Mat Kaplan will host Southern Illinois University Carbondale's activities during the total solar eclipse on August 21.

Kaplan will host live at SIU and the event will be live on WSIU radio. University officials say they expect up to 50,000 to be in attendance.

Kaplan has been the host of Planetary Radio, which appeals to science and astronomy enthusiasts, the past 15 years. The show is a part of WSIU's radio lineup as well.

Kaplan says he this eclipse will be a special experience for those watching in the main viewing at the Saluki Stadium.

"I've told the folks at SIU who are planning the university's terrific lineup of eclipse events that I'd ready to be part of anything they need me for," Kaplan says. "We're very proud that Planetary Radio is part of WSIU's great programming every week. It's all going to be enormous fun."

The plan to bring Kaplan to the university for the eclipse began over a year ago and university officials say his presence will be a benefit for those planning to attend.

Bob Baer, specialist in the Department of Physics at SIU and co-chair of the university planning committee says, "We are fortunate to have Mat visiting campus and acting as host of thousands of visitors for the total solar eclipse."

SIU will partner with NASA Eclipse 2017, the Alder Planetarium of Chicago and the Louisiana Space Consortium for the events in August.

Tickets for the event and parking are available at http://eclipse.siu.edu/tickets/. To learn more about the event check out http://eclipse.siu.edu.

