4 teens hurt in rollover crash in Princeton

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
PRINCETON, KY (KFVS) -

Four teens are in the hospital after a rollover crash in Princeton.

According to the police department, Skyler Brown, 17, was driving south on Old Connector Road when officers believe he missed a curve.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

His mustang left the road and crossed into a grassy area.

Police say as the car approached US 62, it went airborne and landed in a field on the south side of US 62 where it flipped.

When the car finally stopped, officers say it landed on its side off the road.

Brown and one of his passengers were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A second passenger was initially taken to a local hospital, but was then airlifted to an Evansville, Indiana hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

A third passenger in the car was taken by air to an Evansville, Indiana hospital.

