Dorena-Hickman Ferry to temporarily shut down - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dorena-Hickman Ferry to temporarily shut down

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KYTC) (Source: KYTC)
DORENA, MO (KFVS) -

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to temporarily shut down starting on Monday, February 20.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, they plan to shut down to allow both engines on the ferryboat to be overhauled. Mechanics plan to be on site at daylight on Monday, Feb. 20 to start work.

The overhaul is expected to take about one to two weeks to complete.

The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

