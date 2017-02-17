Crittenden Co. Schools closed on Monday due to flu - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crittenden Co. Schools closed on Monday due to flu

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

All schools in the Crittenden County School District will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20.

According to a school district spokesperson, they've had a significant number of students out sick with the flu.

There are 1,400-1,500 students across the district.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Searching for small rocks raises awareness for a big cause

    Searching for small rocks raises awareness for a big cause

    Sunday, May 21 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-22 02:32:23 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

    In our busy day to day lives, we sometimes forget to look around. We forget that the small things can make the difference in a person's life. 

    In our busy day to day lives, we sometimes forget to look around. We forget that the small things can make the difference in a person's life. 

  • Cyclists can participate in the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour

    Cyclists can participate in the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour

    Sunday, May 21 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-05-22 02:22:13 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Come out on June 10 for the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour. You will have the opportunity to bicycle through four states in seven days while traveling the New Madrid earthquake fault line and visit the former home of Ernest Hemingway.

    Come out on June 10 for the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour. You will have the opportunity to bicycle through four states in seven days while traveling the New Madrid earthquake fault line and visit the former home of Ernest Hemingway.

  • Memorial service honors fallen Missouri Firefighters

    Memorial service honors fallen Missouri Firefighters

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-05-22 01:45:24 GMT
    (Source: Missouri Department of Public Safety)(Source: Missouri Department of Public Safety)

    Missouri fire fighters were lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City. On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial. 

    Missouri fire fighters were lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City. On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly