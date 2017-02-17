Southeast Missouri State approves 2 new programs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Missouri State approves 2 new programs

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(KFVS) -

New programs in entrepreneurship and applied computer science are coming to Southeast Missouri State this fall.

The university's Board of Regents approved a new Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in entrepreneurship and a new Master of Science in applied computer science, pending approval from the Missouri Board on Higher Education.

These changes come from what Southeast officials say is a strong student demand for new programs.

The new degree in business administration will replace a previous option in entrepreneurship and will take place in the Department of Management and Marketing in the Donald L. Harrison College of Business.

"We expect enrollments in entrepreneurship to grow due to the increased stature of this program of study," Southeast provost, Dr. Karl Kunkel says.

The applied computer science course will be located in the Department of Computer Science in the College of Science Technology and Agriculture. Southeast officials say the program will attract international students as well as information technology, healthcare and other professionals in the area.

Changes were made to the title of the Bachelor of Science in Technology Management from telecommunications and computer networking to computer network systems administration as well.

    Flood recovery is still a problem in places like Van Buren, Missouri and now mountains of trash are forming on the sides of streets. Most of the piles are all that home owners have left from the inside of their houses. 

      It's the biggest thing to happen around here in a long time.  Those are the thoughts of Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Dana Pearson when he talks about the August 21 solar eclipse. Many people would say it's the best thing too.

    Sixty-three law enforcement officers begin an intensive, accelerated training program designed for current police officers who want to become Kentucky State Troopers. 

    Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street. 

    The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22. 

