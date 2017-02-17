Southeast Missouri State approves 2 new programs

New programs in entrepreneurship and applied computer science are coming to Southeast Missouri State this fall.

The university's Board of Regents approved a new Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in entrepreneurship and a new Master of Science in applied computer science, pending approval from the Missouri Board on Higher Education.

These changes come from what Southeast officials say is a strong student demand for new programs.

The new degree in business administration will replace a previous option in entrepreneurship and will take place in the Department of Management and Marketing in the Donald L. Harrison College of Business.

"We expect enrollments in entrepreneurship to grow due to the increased stature of this program of study," Southeast provost, Dr. Karl Kunkel says.

The applied computer science course will be located in the Department of Computer Science in the College of Science Technology and Agriculture. Southeast officials say the program will attract international students as well as information technology, healthcare and other professionals in the area.

Changes were made to the title of the Bachelor of Science in Technology Management from telecommunications and computer networking to computer network systems administration as well.

