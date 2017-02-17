Military dad on leave surprises 5-year-old daughter in Poplar Bluff, MO

A serviceman on leave from training in Texas surprised his 5-year-old daughter during the annual Donuts for Dads event in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Serviceman Greg Byrd was granted leave from the First Army training support battalion and flew in by way of Texas on Wednesday night, February 15.

His daughter, Andrea, was at the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center.

Byrd will be home for nine days.

