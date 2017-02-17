Murray State University’s Town & Gown Program supports new EDC building

Murray State University’s Town & Gown Program has made a $25,000 financial commitment towards construction of a spec building that is designed to welcome future industry in the Murray-Calloway County area.

The campaign for the new building is being led by the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation, a member of the Town & Gown partnership program, along with the Murray-Calloway County Industrial Authority.

The new building will feature more than 62,000 square feet of available space with numerous amenities, including both dock and drive-in doors to easily accommodate the day-to-day needs of a future tenant.

“The new building will positively impact both our community and the University in terms of jobs and overall economic growth, which is at the heart of our program’s mission ,” said Carol Brunn, Murray State Town & Gown coordinator.

“This project illustrates the power of partnership between the Murray community and University that’s forged through the Town & Gown Partnership Program.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.