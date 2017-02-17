Murray State University’s Town & Gown Program supports new EDC b - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State University’s Town & Gown Program supports new EDC building

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State University’s Town & Gown Program has made a $25,000 financial commitment towards construction of a spec building that is designed to welcome future industry in the Murray-Calloway County area.

The campaign for the new building is being led by the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation, a member of the Town & Gown partnership program, along with the Murray-Calloway County Industrial Authority.

The new building will feature more than 62,000 square feet of available space with numerous amenities, including both dock and drive-in doors to easily accommodate the day-to-day needs of a future tenant.

“The new building will positively impact both our community and the University in terms of jobs and overall economic growth, which is at the heart of our program’s mission ,” said Carol Brunn, Murray State Town & Gown coordinator.

“This project illustrates the power of partnership between the Murray community and University that’s forged through the Town & Gown Partnership Program.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Searching for small rocks raises awareness for a big cause

    Searching for small rocks raises awareness for a big cause

    Sunday, May 21 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-22 02:32:23 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

    In our busy day to day lives, we sometimes forget to look around. We forget that the small things can make the difference in a person's life. 

    In our busy day to day lives, we sometimes forget to look around. We forget that the small things can make the difference in a person's life. 

  • Cyclists can participate in the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour

    Cyclists can participate in the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour

    Sunday, May 21 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-05-22 02:22:13 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Come out on June 10 for the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour. You will have the opportunity to bicycle through four states in seven days while traveling the New Madrid earthquake fault line and visit the former home of Ernest Hemingway.

    Come out on June 10 for the Ride the Fault Line Bike Tour. You will have the opportunity to bicycle through four states in seven days while traveling the New Madrid earthquake fault line and visit the former home of Ernest Hemingway.

  • Memorial service honors fallen Missouri Firefighters

    Memorial service honors fallen Missouri Firefighters

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-05-22 01:45:24 GMT
    (Source: Missouri Department of Public Safety)(Source: Missouri Department of Public Safety)

    Missouri fire fighters were lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City. On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial. 

    Missouri fire fighters were lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City. On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly