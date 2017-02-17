2 men wanted for kidnapping, sexual battery in Union City, TN

Police in Union City, Tennessee are looking for two men in connection to an early morning assault.

The first man, Marcus Taylor, is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, reckless endangerment, theft, and vandalism.

The identity of the second man is not known. He is also wanted on the same charges.

According to police, the crime happened on North Dobbins Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 17.

If you know anything about this crime, or the whereabouts of Marcus Taylor, you are asked to call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515 or 731-885-TIPS.

