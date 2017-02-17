Room and board rate increase approved at Southeast Missouri State

It's going to cost a little bit more for new Southeast Missouri State University students to live on campus for the 2017-2018 school year.

The Board of Regents approved a $26.3 million budget for fiscal 2018. That budget includes an average combined room and board rate increase of 2.51 percent.

Dr. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success and dean of students said, “The rate schedule reflects an effort to hold room rate increases to a minimum to help students contain costs.”

The average room rate increase will be 1.97 percent while the board rates are increasing 3.5 percent.

According to the university, the board rate increase is due in part to the University's new dining contract with Chartwells.

During the meeting, Below also informed the board that four new chapter houses in Greek Village will be opening which adds 107 new beds to the residence hall system.

