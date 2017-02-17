SEMO to become smoke-free, tobacco-free campus

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has decided to make the University a smoke-free, tobacco-free campus.

Beginning with the fall 2017 semester, the use of all tobacco products, including cigarettes, will be prohibited on all University properties, in all University facilities and vehicles. The semester begins Aug. 21.

Under the revised policy, smoking and the use of tobacco products will be allowed at designated outdoor smoking areas outside the Show Me Center and the River Campus Cultural Arts Center during public events and performances.

Prohibited products include lit cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes and smoking products, products or devices used to smoke or mimic smoking, and the use of smokeless tobacco products.

According to a University spokesperson, the Office of Student Conduct will handle noncompliance by students while Southeast Human Resources will be responsible for disciplining faculty and staff members.

