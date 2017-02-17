Family offers $100,000 reward for information on triple murder in Pembroke, KY

A man found shot to death at a house in Christian County, Ky. has been identified.

The family of Calvin and Pam Phillips is offering a $100,000 reward to help catch those responsible for their deaths.

The couple was murdered in November 2015 in Pembroke, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, the reward will be paid to the first person who provides credible and relevant information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

Information can be reported to the Kentucky State Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, Calvin Lee Phillips, 59, of 443 Main Street was found dead with several gunshot wounds to his chest at a home on Main Street on Nov. 19.

Phillips' body was found after the charred bodies of two people were discovered earlier that morning in a burned four-door mid-sized sedan in a field around the 3000 block of Rosetown Road.

