Family offers $100,000 reward for information on triple murder in Pembroke, KY

A man found shot to death at a house in Christian County, Ky. has been identified.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A teen has been charged after a crash in Graves County, Kentucky that resulted in minor injuries. According to the Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, on Sunday May 21 at 11:27 a.m. a Deputy was dispatched to the intersection of KY 339S and KY 58W, for the report of a crash with injuries.
A teen has been charged after a crash in Graves County, Kentucky that resulted in minor injuries. According to the Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, on Sunday May 21 at 11:27 a.m. a Deputy was dispatched to the intersection of KY 339S and KY 58W, for the report of a crash with injuries.
Officials say they're changing mowing routes along interstates to help protect dwindling populations of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators.
Officials say they're changing mowing routes along interstates to help protect dwindling populations of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators.
A new group of law enforcement officers will soon be protecting part of the Heartland as Kentucky State Troopers. 63 officers from throughout the Commonwealth made their way to the Kentucky State Police Academy in Frankfort, KY on Sunday, May 21 to begin an intensive, accelerated training program.
A new group of law enforcement officers will soon be protecting part of the Heartland as Kentucky State Troopers. 63 officers from throughout the Commonwealth made their way to the Kentucky State Police Academy in Frankfort, KY on Sunday, May 21 to begin an intensive, accelerated training program.
Missouri fire fighters were lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City. On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial.
Missouri fire fighters were lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City. On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The school district has apologized for the quote and says they are investigating how it was included in the yearbook in the first place.
The school district has apologized for the quote and says they are investigating how it was included in the yearbook in the first place.