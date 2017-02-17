Harrisburg, IL woman pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud

A Harrisburg, Illinois woman pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud.

Charges were filed against 51-year-old Rietta M. Miller on January 30 as part of the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on those who commit fraud in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Miller was charged with concealing assets in her bankruptcy case.

In pleading guilty on Friday, February 17, Miller admitted that she concealed from the Bankruptcy Court a $47,736.12 worker's compensation settlement she received approximately one month before she filed bankruptcy.

Miller acknowledged that she tried to conceal this money from the Bankruptcy Court by moving the funds in and our of her bank accounts. She also admitted that she lied on the bankruptcy petition and schedules she filed with the Bankruptcy Court, and again when she was asked questions under oath at a Meeting of Creditors held in your bankruptcy case.

Miller's chapter 7 bankruptcy case was filed and litigated in the United States Bankruptcy Court in Benton, Ill.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Benton, Ill. The crime of concealing assets in a bankruptcy case is punishable by up to five years of imprisonment, and/or a $250,000 fine, not more than three years of supervised release and restitution.

The charges resulted from a referral by the U.S. Trustee for Indiana and Southern and Central Illinois to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

The investigation was conducted by agents from the Springfield Division, Fairview Heights Resident Agency, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in collaboration with the Southern Illinois Bankruptcy Fraud Working Group coordinated by the U.S. Trustee.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Verseman.

