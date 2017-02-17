3 motorcycles involved in crash on I-64 in Washington Co., IL

The Illinois State Police is reporting a multiple-vehicle crash on I-64 in Washington County, Illinois has stopped eastbound traffic in the area.

The crash occurred near mile post 45.5 at 11:10 a.m.

According to Illinois State Police, a group of motorcyclists were going eastbound on I-64 at mile post 45.5.

ISP reported the vehicle in front of the motorcycles slowed down for an unknown reason.

The motorcyclists, who were riding close to each other within the group, were not able to react in time due to the short distances between vehicles.

Troopers said three of the motorcycles within the group hit each other in a chain reaction-type crash. This caused them to lose control, the riders to be ejected and the motorcycles to come to a rest in the median and left edge of the road.

Those three included 30-year-old Arron G. Chaney, of Junction City, Kan., who was on a 2005 Harley Davidson FLH; 24-year-old Mikhail A. Williams, from Columbia, Mo., who was on a 2006 Harley Davidson FLT; and 33-year-old Brandon R. Harrison, of Columbia, Mo., who was on a 2015 Harley Davidson FLH.

According to ISP, all involved riders were wearing helmets.

They reported that Chaney was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, Williams was uninjured and Harrison had major life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital.

Chaney was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

All eastbound traffic on I-64 was diverted off at the Okawville (Exit 41) for the crash investigation. The traffic diversion lasted from shortly after the crash until about 3:30 p.m. when all lanes were reopened.

The crash investigation continues; however, no additional information will be released at this time.

