Carbondale, IL man sentenced to 6 years for vehicle theft

A Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for vehicle theft.

Jason D. Huffman, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of a motor vehicle on February 16 and was sentenced to serve six years, which will be followed by a three-year period of mandatory supervised release.

On January 21, at around 8:30 a.m., Huffman, without permission, entered a Wonder Bread delivery truck that was parked at Circle K on Walnut Street in Carbondale.

He then drove the truck from the gas station, going the wrong way on a one-way street and crashed the truck into a fence near the 400 block of West Main Street.

Carbondale police arrested Huffman.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State's Attorney Rebecca L. Blomer was responsible for the prosecution of the case.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.