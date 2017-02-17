Traffic to be halted on Eggners Ferry Bridge

If you drive the US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge, you should plan for a short delay Friday afternoon.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a contractor will temporarily halt westbound traffic on the bridge for about 20 minutes starting about 1 p.m.

The contractor is going to remove some heavy equipment that's been used in the construction of the new bridge over Kentucky Lake over the last two years.

If you're driving west on the bridge, you are asked to be on the look out for flaggers who will be controlling traffic in the area.

