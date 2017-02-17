Troopers: man missed stop sign, crashed into car in Washington Co., IL

A Washington County woman is in the hospital after her car was hit by a truck.

According to Illinois State Police, a truck driven by Ernest Setzer, 37, of Columbia, Ill. was driving south on Washington County Road 12.

Troopers said Setzer did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Illinois Route 15.

He hit a car driven by Jennifer Skewes, 21, of Oakdale.

Skewes had to be cut out of the car.

She was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Setzer was cited for disobeying a stop sign. He was not hurt.

