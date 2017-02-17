Murphysboro man to serve 5 years on aggravated battery charge

A Murphysboro, Illinois man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Tyrone C. Webb, 36, was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty by a Jackson County jury.

On May 9, 2016, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department received a walk-in report from Webb’s girlfriend, who lived with him at the time of the incident. She reported that over the past three days she had been repeatedly battered by Webb and was not allowed to leave the home. In addition to receiving punches and kicks to her head and body, Webb also cut the victim in her leg with a razor blade, resulting in the victim receiving medical treatment to close the wound. The victim was able to flee from the home while Webb was sleeping.

On December 13, 2016, a Jackson County jury returned verdicts of guilty on Aggravated Domestic Battery (class 2 felony), Aggravated Battery (class 3 felony) and Domestic Battery (class A misdemeanor).

On February 16, 2017, a Jackson County Judge sentenced Webb to serve five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the Aggravated Domestic Battery conviction. Webb must serve at least 85 percent of that sentence. He was also sentenced to serve one year in jail on the Domestic Battery conviction. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Upon Webb’s release from prison, he will be placed on four years of mandatory supervised release.

