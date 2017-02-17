Murphysboro man to serve 5 years on aggravated battery charge

Officials say they're changing mowing routes along interstates to help protect dwindling populations of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators.
A new group of law enforcement officers will soon be protecting part of the Heartland as Kentucky State Troopers. 63 officers from throughout the Commonwealth made their way to the Kentucky State Police Academy in Frankfort, KY on Sunday, May 21 to begin an intensive, accelerated training program.
Missouri fire fighters were lifted up in honor at a memorial service in Kingdom City. On Sunday, May 21 the 15th annual memorial service was held at the Fire Fighters Memorial.
The Illinois State Police reports a road closure in Williamson County on the morning on Sunday, May 21st.
Scott City, Missouri police have found a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while operating a moped and ran away.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
