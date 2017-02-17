Carbondale man sentenced to 5 years on burglary charge

A Carbondale man has been sentenced to serve five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of residential burglary.

Timothy P. Hubbert, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of residential burglary on Thursday, February 16 and was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On January 31, 2016, a home in the 500 block of Mill Street in Carbondale was burglarized. Officers with the Carbondale Police Department determined that the suspect entered the home through an unlocked window. Officers recovered fingerprints from the window that were analyzed by the Illinois State Police Laboratory. A forensic scientist with the laboratory found the recovered fingerprints to match those of Hubbert.

Hubbert was sentenced to serve five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be followed by a two year period of mandatory supervised release.

Hubbert meets the eligibility requirements to be placed in the Illinois Impact Incarceration Program through the Illinois Department of Corrections. The Impact Incarceration Program is an intervention program designed to promote lawful behavior in criminal offenders through a highly structured program of discipline.

