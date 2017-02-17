Meadow Heights player drains 3-pointer

There's nothing better than seeing young people come together to support one another.

That was certainly the case at Thursday night's Junior Varsity boys basketball game between St. Vincent and Meadow Heights.

16-year-old Johnny Seiler has played for Meadow Heights all season.

His grandmother said Johnny, who has special needs, doesn't get a lot of playing time, but he usually gets to play the last few minutes of the game.

The players for the two teams decided that Johnny should get a chance to try and score in the last game of the season.

So, a player for St. Vincent passed the ball to Johnny who promptly took it downtown and....SWISH!

The crowd went wild!

Johnny's grandmother told us 3-pointers are his specialty.

We're told Johnny made another field goal before the game was over.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.