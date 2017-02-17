Special prosecutor appointed in case of pedestrian hit, killed in Stoddard Co.

A special prosecutor was appointed in the case of a pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Stoddard County, Missouri on Friday, February 17.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Andrew Lawson, the New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney, was appointed by the court to prosecute the cases.

Wesley and Garey Faries were arrested on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Wesley Faries was charged with first degree involuntary manslaughter and Garey Faries was charged with hindering the prosecution.

Both are being held at the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wesley L. Faries, 39, of Puxico, was going south on MO 51, just one mile south of Puxico, when he hit a man who was in the middle of the road.

The highway patrol investigation into the crash suggested that the vehicle was traveling around 112 miles per hour.

The victim, identified as Phillip A. Manning, 21, of Sikeston, was pronounced dead at the scene by Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope.

Wesley Faries allegedly called his father, 76-year-old Garey Faries, after the crash and asked him to come to the scene.

When the highway patrol arrived on scene, Garey Faries claimed to be the driver of the vehicle.

Wesley Faries allegedly left the scene while Garey Faries stayed behind.

According to the highway patrol, a witness on scene talked to Wesley Faries after the incident, and later identified him in a picture as the driver of the car.

After the second interview with Garey Faries, the highway patrol said he maintained that he was the driver. However, they said Wesley Faries admitted afterward that he was the driver, and not his father Garey.

