February 20 celebrity birthdays

She's a R&B singer who's one of the best selling artists of all time. Many of her songs rank as some of the best selling singles of all time. They include: Umbrella, Take a Bow and Disturbia. Rihanna is 29 today.

She's a supermodel and entrepreneur who was once ranked number one by Men's Health magazine in it's list of the 100 Hottest Women of All-Time. After her modeling career, she launched a successful beauty line. Illinois native Cindy Crawford is 51 today.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.