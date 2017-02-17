Five things you need to know on 2/17

It's Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Look for a big warm-up today. The Heartland will see highs in the 60s and some may areas may even see some lower 70s. Look for mostly clear skies and light winds. There is a chance of showers on Saturday, but the weekend is set up to be a warm one.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Jackson Co. house fire: A home in rural Carbondale, Illinois is considered to be a total loss after an overnight fire. Two people had to be taken to the hospital with burn wounds

Shrine attack: Police in Pakistan had to break up an attack at a shrine that killed at least 75 people. The Islamic State is claiming responsibility for the attack.

Saluki Express ridership down: Saluki Express, SIU’s bus system which serves most major areas of Carbondale, will condense following continuing enrollment declines and consistently lower ridership.

Harward turns down job: Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump's new national security adviser, the latest blow to a new administration struggling to find its footing.

Illinois bike path: The first segment of a bike path designed to connect the cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro is being considered by local leaders.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.