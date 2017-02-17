2 injured in overnight fire in Jackson Co., IL

A home in Jackson County, Illinois is considered to be a total loss after an overnight fire.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office along with MPS Fire were dispatched to home on Garden Lane in rural Carbondale around 11:53 p.m. Thursday. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities say the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire but were able to get out. Both were taken to a a local with non-life threatening burns to the hands and arms. They were later taken to a St. Louis hospital.

The home is considered to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

