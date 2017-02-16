Heartland scores for 2/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland scores for 2/16

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Boys High School Basketball
Jackson 59 Kennett 64
South Pemiscot 62 East Prairie 71
Three Rivers  94 Arkansas Baptist 78
Girls High School Basketball
Oran 86 Scott City 22
Poplar Bluff 76 Dexter  46

Sikeston boys basketball beat Caruthersville 88-79. Bulldogs are now 21-2. Tigers are 17-4. 

Blues beat the Canucks 4-3. 

