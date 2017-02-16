Heartland Cooks: Shirley K.'s Cherry Delight

Shirley Kay Davis of Millersville, Missouri shares her recipe for Cherry Delight.

Just in time for Presidents’ Day, Shirley K. Davis of Millersville, Missouri is whipping up a dessert even George Washington would love.

Shirley K.’s Aunt Helen gave her the recipe for Cherry Delight when she was just a teenager.

Shirley K. said she’s been making the simple sweet treat for more than 50 years.

She said every time she brings the dessert to an event, the pie-cheesecake medley gets rave reviews.

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 ½ cups finely crushed regular or cinnamon graham crackers

1/3 cup butter, melted

3 tablespoons sugar

Pie filling:

8 ounces cream cheese (softened)

½ cup granulated sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

8 ounces Cool Whip

1 can cherry pie filling

Directions:

Crust:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter until well combined.

Press mixture firmly and evenly against bottom and sides of nine-inch glass pie plate.

Bake 10 minutes or until light brown.

Cool completely before filling.

Filling:

Using an electric mixer beat softened cream cheese until smooth.

Add granulated sugar and beat until creamy.

Add powdered sugar and mix again until well combined.

Next, add Cool Whip and beat approximately two minutes until mixture is light and fluffy.

Scoop mixture into baked and cooled pie crust.

Top with cherry pie filling.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.