Southeast MO State Board of Regents to set FY18 room, board rates

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will set room and board rates and discuss a Residence Life budget for Fiscal Year 2018 at its meeting on Friday, February 17.

The meeting will be at 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents room in Academic Hall.

The Board is also expected to consider a business policy on tobacco-free campuses, a banking services contract, academic program changes and a schedule of major capital projects and maintenance and repair items for FY18.

You can click here for the entire Board agenda.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.