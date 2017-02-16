Delta C-7 High School students delivered Valentines to nursing homes

An FBLA group from Delta C-7 High School in Deering, Missouri chose to deliver Valentine's Day cards and bags of candy to nursing homes as part of a community service project.

According to teacher and FBLA sponsor Brandi Brown, the entire student body from kindergarten to 12th grade helped make cards.

The group went from room to room delivering the gifts at Heritage, NHC, Southaven and St. Francis Park in Kennett; Pemiscot Memorial Nursing Home in Hayti; Southgate Living Center in Caruthersville; and River Oaks Nursing Home in Steele.

Brown said they visited the facilities in Kennett on Sunday afternoon and went to Hayti, Caruthersville and Steele on Monday after school.

