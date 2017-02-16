Delta C-7 High School students delivered Valentines to nursing homes

A resistance band is a great go-to to get a workout out if you travel this summer. Local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shows how to use it to target the lower body.
A teen was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night in Marshall County, Kentucky.
An estimated 600 people came out Saturday to show support for Governor Eric Greitens during his visit to the Noranda plant in New Madrid County.
After lightning struck at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport last night, workers say a tower is operating on about third of the power needed.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
