Former Cape Girardeau officer accused of possessing child pornography

This is an image of Jason McDonald taken during an interview with KFVS in 2010. (Source: KFVS)

A former Cape Girardeau Police Officer is facing a federal charge of possession of child pornography.

Jason McDonald, 31, was indicted by a grand jury.

He turned himself in at the Cape Girardeau federal courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 16.

McDonald is accused of having at least three images containing child pornography on his personal computer.

According to the police department, McDonald served as an officer from 2009 until he resigned in August 2014.

We're told he resigned to "seek employment elsewhere."

The Cape Girardeau Police Department sent a release that said, in part, the department was advised of the federal investigation after McDonald resigned.

Court documents show those pornographic images were on his computer between January 2013 and October 2014.

Those court documents describe the graphic nature of the pictures which include an adult having sex with a child, an adult with a teenaged boy, and one involving a male and female teenager.

We're told officials with the Cape Girardeau Police Department have fully cooperated with federal investigators.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.