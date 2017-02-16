President Trump signs measure to overturn coal mining rule

President Donald Trump signed a measure on Thursday, February 16 that would overturn the "stream buffer rule."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was behind the measure, which overturns a coal regulation that was filed by President Obama in the final days of his term.

Sen. McConnell was joined by Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and 28 others in filing the resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act in the Senate. The companion resolution, which was first passed by the House, passed the Senate with bipartisan support on Feb. 2.

