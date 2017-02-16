Paducah, KY police investigating theft of purses, debit card from local mall

Paducah, Kentucky police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who used a stolen debit card at two local businesses.

Officer Will Gilbert said two purses were stolen from Dillard’s in Kentucky Oaks Mall in early January.

A debit card contained in one of the purses was used at the two local businesses shortly after the theft.

The man using the card was caught on surveillance camera. He is believed to have been traveling in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

