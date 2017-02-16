KSP arrests Memphis, TN man following police chase

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man from Memphis, Tennessee after a car chase.

The Kentucky State Police was notified by the Henry County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department of a pursuit of a 2005 Ford Escape, heading north on US 641.

During the pursuit with Henry County, the suspect hit a Sheriff’s vehicle. Henry County stopped their pursuit as it neared the Kentucky state line, with the suspect continuing traveling north on US 641 into Kentucky.

Henry County advised the subject was wanted on felony charges in Tennessee for probation violation and evading police.

A KSP trooper found the vehicle on US 641 and tried to stop the driver about 3 miles south of Murray.

The driver failed to stop and continued towards Murray.

Once in Murray, the driver slowed down and turned on several city streets. The suspect rammed a Calloway County Sheriff’s Department vehicle, operated by Deputy Richard Palmer at the intersection of Fairlane and South 9th street, ending the pursuit.

Deputy Palmer sustained non-life threatening injuries from the collision.

A trooper arrested Marcus D. Etheridge, 25 of Memphis, Tenn. and charged him with the following:

Speeding (26 mph or greater)

Assault 1st degree of a police officer

Wanton endangerment 1st degree of a police officer

Fleeing or evading 1st degree in a motor vehicle

DUI

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating on a suspended/ revoked operator’s license

Reckless driving

Disregarding a stop sign

Failure to wear a seatbelt

No insurance

Driving a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile device

Etheridge was lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center.

KSP was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Police Department, Murray Fire Department, and the Murray Calloway County EMS.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.