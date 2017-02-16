4 people arrested after 911 hangup in Graves Co., KY

A 911 hang up leads to the arrest of four people in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's department, a woman called 911 and said she could not explain what was going on, but firearms were involved and then she hung up the phone.

The call came in around 2:45 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the home on Burnett's Chapel Road, they found six people inside the home.

Deputies found items used to manufacture methamphetamine along with a marijuana grow operation inside a closet in a bedroom.

Officers also found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the home.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies also found a handgun that had a serial number removed from it in a backpack in one of the bedrooms.

The homeowner, Christopher Emerson, 46, was arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, cultivating marijuana under five plants, possession of a controlled substance 1st, and possession of marijuana.

Justin Harrison, 34, of Mayfield was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance 1st, and possession of marijuana.

Two others, Sabrina Weeks, 28, of Wingo and Cody Elkins, 31, of Hardin were both arrested of possession of a controlled substance 1st and possession of marijuana.

