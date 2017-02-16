SEMO releases 2017 football schedule

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks football team will start the season in Lawrence, Kansas.

The 11-game schedule was released today.

The season starts on Sept. 2.

The first home game will be Sept. 16 when the Redhawks take on their regional rival, the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Ohio Valley Conference Play begins Sept. 23 at Eastern Illinois.

