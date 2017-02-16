OVC basketball tournament moving to Evansville, IN

The Ohio Valley Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championships will be moving to Evansville, Indiana.

Starting in 2018, the tournament will be held at the Ford Center.

“We are excited about the opportunity to take our flagship championship to another region of the OVC footprint,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “We look forward to the opportunity to partner with the City of Evansville and the Evansville Sports Corporation to provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes and fans."

This year's tournament will be held March 1-4 at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. It's been held in Nashville for 23 of the last 24 years.

During the 2017-18 academic year, the OVC Board of Presidents will consider future tournament site locations.

