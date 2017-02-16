Pres. Trump announced Acosta as pick for labor secretary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pres. Trump announced Acosta as pick for labor secretary

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
President Donald Trump announced Alexander Acosta as his pick for labor secretary during a press conference on Thursday, February 16.

Acosta will replace Andrew Puzder, who withdrew his nomination on Wednesday.

