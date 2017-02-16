Pres. Trump announced Acosta as pick for labor secretary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pres. Trump announced Acosta as pick for labor secretary

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: AP Graphic)
(KFVS) -

President Donald Trump announced Alexander Acosta as his pick for labor secretary during a press conference on Thursday, February 16.

Acosta will replace Andrew Puzder, who withdrew his nomination on Wednesday.

