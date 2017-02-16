Carbondale man sentenced to 8 years on home invasion charge

A Carbondale man will spend the next eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a home invasion charge.

Shahere S. Lark, 20, pleaded guilty to the charge on December 15, 2016 and a sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday, February 15.

Lark will serve eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

On July 9, 2016, officers from the Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion at an apartment located on East College Street.

The victim reported that he was asleep in his living room when he awoke to see a black male standing in the threshold of his front door. The victim began yelling at the suspect to leave when another black male came down the stairs leading to the upstairs of the apartment. The second male was holding a handgun, which he pointed at the victim and ordered him to go into the bedroom where he demanded the victim’s wallet. The two men then fled from the apartment after removing $20 from the wallet. The handgun was later determined to be a BB gun.

An officer on scene said he recalled seeing two black males running in the area at the time of the incident. Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and deployed a K-9 partner to track the suspects. The K-9 track led directly to a van parked a few blocks away occupied by two males fitting the description provided by the victim.

The males were identified as Shahere Lark and a juvenile. The BB gun was also located in the van.

The males were taken into custody and Lark was later positively identified by the victim. Lark later admitted to the crime.

