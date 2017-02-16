Crash involving a trash truck sends 1 to the hospital in McCrack - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash involving a trash truck sends 1 to the hospital in McCracken Co.

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Estes and Meacham Lanes in McCracken County for a crash involving a trash truck and a pickup truck.

According to the sheriff's department, the driver of the trash truck, Payton O'Connell, 24, told investigators he didn't see the pickup truck.

O'Connell made a left turn and collided with the truck driven by Anthony Davison, Jr.

Davison was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The impact of the crash ruptured the trash truck's fuel tank and caused about 50 gallons of fuel to spill.

