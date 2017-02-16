Kiosk helps raise awareness about earthquake threat

Squirrels around the Heartland aren't usually a special sight. They're everywhere. But this little squirrel turned a few heads when it showed up in the back yard of Stephanie Vines outside of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
An estimated 600 people came out Saturday to show support for Governor Eric Greitens during his visit to the Noranda plant in New Madrid County.
A man is in custody after a shooting Friday night in Jackson, Missouri.
Are allergies getting the best of you?
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced on Friday the arrest of a Steele, Mo. man for child molestation and possession of child pornography.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
