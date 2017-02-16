Kiosk helps raise awareness about earthquake threat

An interactive and unique kiosk designed to educate the public on earthquake safety will be unveiled Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Southern Illinois Science Center at University Mall in Carbondale.

The kiosk is the first of its kind for the Midwest and was developed by a team of earthquake experts, including Harvey Henson, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction at SIU.

It features information about earthquake hazards that affect Illinois, such as quake safety and ways to protect homes and businesses from damage.

After the kiosk opens, there will be an earthquake-themed presentation at 6 p.m. held by SIU and other experts from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium.

