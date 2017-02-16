Kentucky Soybean Board donates to WKCTC

West Kentucky Community and Technical College has received a $500 donation from The Kentucky Soybean Board.

The money is designated for the college's Diesel Technology program which provided bio-diesel training course for students. Upon completing the course, 23 WKCTC diesel students received certificates.

Doyle Howard, Diesel Technology Program Coordinator said, “This training was a great opportunity for our students to expand their knowledge in bio-diesel. Adding this training makes our students more marketable when they graduate WKCTC.”

The Kentucky Soybean Board began investing their bio-diesel budget in the education of future technicians and instructors in 2015. Dennis Clark, a representative of the National bio-diesel Board said, “This class makes 333 technicians to have completed the bio-diesel curriculum developed by the National bio-diesel Board.”

Rae Wagoner, communication director of the Kentucky Soybean Board said, “bio-diesel is the first advanced bio-fuel in the US, and as we strive to be sustainable and take better care of our planet; this renewable resource puts out fewer emissions and burns more cleanly. In addition, it has detergent capabilities that help to clean out the entire diesel system.”

The WKCTC Diesel Technology program is a sequence of courses designed to prepare students for careers in medium and heavy trucks repair as well as farm equipment and construction equipment repair and this instruction is provided by a National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation Master Certified Truck Technician.

Contact Doyle Howard at doyle.howard@kctcs.edu or 270-247-9633 for more information about the Diesel Technology program.

