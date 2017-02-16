This week in country music: Eddie Rabbitt

Let's take a trip back in time and check out the country music scene from this week in 1990.

Twenty-seven years ago, if you were cruising around in a pick up or partying at a bonfire these were some of the songs you'd likely be hearing.

Billboard Magazine had Clint Black at number five with Nobody's Home. Although he didn't make a video for the song, it went on to become the third straight number one single off his debut album Killin' Time.

Ricky Van Shelton was parked in the number four spot with Statue of a Fool. It was a remake of the 1969 hit by Jack Greene.

Alabama was still turning out hits. Southern Star was the number three song of the week.

At number two was The Oak Ridge Boys with No Matter How High. The song was The Oaks 17th and final number one hit. The video is still played a lot around Mother's Day. It features each member of the group in their hometown.

And in the top spot was a song which brought Eddie Rabbit back to his country roots. Rabbit had a string of crossover hits throughout the 1980's but On Second Thought was more of his traditional sound from the 1970's. It was the 17th and final number one song of Rabbit's career.

