Missouri man injured in semi crash in Randolph Co., IL

A crash involving a semi in Randolph County, Illinois sent one man to the hospital.

According to authorities, Duane E. Cruz, 56, of Jackson, Missouri, was driving a 2006 Freightliner in 5 axle combination southbound on IL Route 3, just a mile south of Dew Drop Lane.

Cruz stated that he swerved to miss an animal in the roadway. He then ran off of the road into a ditch and overturned onto its passenger side.

Crews are working to clear the scene and are urging drivers to seek alternate routes of travel.

Cruz is charged with improper lane usage.

No further information will be released.

