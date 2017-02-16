February 17 celebrity birthdays

He's considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time. He led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships and earned the nickname "Air Jordan" for his high flying style. Michael Jordan is 54 today.

He's a NFL Hall of Fame running back who many consider one of the greatest players of all time. He spent 9 years in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl every year he played, leading the league in rushing 8 times. Jim Brown is 81 today.

She's a model, actress, singer, socialite, author, businesswoman and you can probably add many more descriptions to her resume. At one time she was in the tabloids and gossip columns just about every week. These days she's slowed down some, not quite making the headlines anymore. Paris Hilton is 36 today.

'Git-R-Done!' He's a standup comedian and actor who was the voice of "Mater" in Disney's "Cars" movies. His real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney, but you know him as Larry the Cable Guy and he's 54 today.

He's a British singer/songwriter who won two Grammy Awards last year for his song Thinking Out Loud. Right now his single Shape of You is the current number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Ed Sheeran is 26 today.

He's a guitarist and singer who co-founded the band Green Day. They won a Grammy in 2005 for their album American Idiot. Billie Joe Armstrong is 45 today.

