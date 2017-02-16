Beatles in India February 16, 1968

How about a little Beatles history.

It was on this date, February 16, 1968 George Harrison, John Lennon and their wives flew to India to study transcendental meditation with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr would join them, 4 days later. Also studying with the Maharishi were Donovan, Mike Love of the Beach Boys, actress Mia Farrow and her sister Prudence.

It was a creative period for all four Beatles. John Lennon later claimed over 30 songs were written in India. Many of those songs showed up on The White Album including: Dear Prudence, Julia, Don't Pass Me By, Sexy Sadie, Rocky Raccoon, Revolution and Back in the USSR.

A couple of others, Mean Mr. Mustard and Polythene Pam showed up on the Abbey Road album.

While John and George were enjoying their time with the Maharishi, Ringo didn't find the experience to his liking. He found the food, which was vegetarian, quote: "impossible." He and his wife left after ten days.

McCartney left after a month.

Lennon and Harrison stayed about six weeks. The two left abruptly after rumors of inappropriate behavior by the Maharishi with his female guests. The Maharishi is also said to have encouraged the band to donate 25 percent of the band's next album to him. Lennon was said to have replied--"Over my dead body!"

