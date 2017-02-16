Did you feel it? 2.3 magnitude rattles parts of western TN, MO

There is a chance folks in northwest Tennessee may have been woken by the ground shaking early Thursday morning.

According to the USGS, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of northwest Tennessee.

The quake happened around 2:22 a.m. and had a depth of just about 6.2 miles.

The quake could be felt about four miles from Ridgley, Tennessee and eight miles away from Caruthersville, Missouri.

The USGS wants to know if you felt it.

CLICK HERE to report what you experienced.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.