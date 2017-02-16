Four things you need to know on 2/16

It's Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be chilly as you walk out the door this morning, but expect to see a warming trend, with highs in the upper 50s. It will be mostly cloudy with light winds that will pick up as the day goes on. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see a warming trend this weekend with highs in the 70s. There is a possibility of showers on Saturday.

Making Headlines:

Officer-involved shooting in Cape: A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau last night. Officers say when they arrived on the scene a man came towards them with a knife and that's when shots were fired.

Illinois sex offender law controversy: An Illinois state law that says it’s a crime for a sex offender to even set foot in a park is now being deemed unconstitutional.

Happening today: The Republican-controlled Senate is poised to confirm President Donald Trump's controversial choice to run the White House budget office today.

Revamping healthcare: With the Republican drive to craft a new health care plan sputtering, House GOP leaders are offering options to rank-and-file lawmakers for replacing President Barack Obama's health care law with a conservative approach dominated by tax breaks and a transition away from today's Medicaid program.

