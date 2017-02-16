Four things you need to know on 2/16

A man is in custody after a shooting Friday night in Jackson, Missouri.
Are allergies getting the best of you?
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced on Friday the arrest of a Steele, Mo. man for child molestation and possession of child pornography.
Ameren Illinois is partnering with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and more than 30 state, county, municipal, public and private entities for “Operation Power Play."
With more than 100 homes in Van Buren destroyed in the spring flood, it put many families in hotels. Now, with Memorial Day on the way, some are having to make room for tourists
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
