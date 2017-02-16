Autopsy results released for man shot by Cape Girardeau police officer

A resistance band is a great go-to to get a workout out if you travel this summer. Local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shows how to use it to target the lower body.
An estimated 600 people came out Saturday to show support for Governor Eric Greitens during his visit to the Noranda plant in New Madrid County.
After lightning struck at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport last night, workers say a tower is operating on about third of the power needed.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Flying Salukis soar in a competition for the seventh year in a row. Southern Illinois University says the Flying Salukis finished 3rd in a recent aviation competition.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
